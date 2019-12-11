Sultanate celebrates Armed Forces Day

Muscat: The Sultanate celebrated the armed forces day on Wednesday as a mark of appreciation for the great sacrifices made by the brave citizens of Oman to defend the homeland. The Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) organised many events to mark the progress and prosperity achieved by the Sultanate during the blessed renaissance years led by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. This day also highlights security and stability enjoyed by the Sultanate, as well as the development and modernisation experienced by SAF in various fields. His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of congratulations from Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day.

“Your Majesty Sultan Qaboos, as your armed forces celebrate their auspicious day, it is my honour, and that of Your courageous armed forces and all personnel of the Ministry of Defence, to extend congratulations to Your Majesty, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect Your Majesty. “Your Majesty, celebrating December 11 is a deep expression of the achievements and glories of the blessed march. The citizen and everyone living in the dear land of Oman with the caring leader have experienced the modern Renaissance of Oman, which is taking this country and its citizens to the highest levels of progress and prosperity.

“Your Majesty, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the progress and growth of Your armed forces is a clear evidence of Your Majesty’s wisdom and far-sighted vision, to make this dear country enjoys security and serenity. While Your Majesty’s forces celebrate their auspicious day, they affirm their national responsibilities to protect and defend Oman’s achievements, and maintain its stability and security by capabilities of Oman’s loyal, ambitious sons.

“Your Majesty, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, as Your courageous armed forces and all personnel at the ministry celebrate this day, they renew allegiance and loyalty to Your Majesty. They also pray to the Almighty Allah to protect Your Majesty as a leader of this victorious march, and perpetuate blessings on Your Majesty, and grant Your Majesty a long life while Your Majesty enjoys a good health. They also appeal to Allah to protect Your Majesty and grant You success to be a pride of the homeland. May Allah the Almighty grant Your Majesty a good health and happiness, and Your armed forces strength, prosperity and victory.” — ONA