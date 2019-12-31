Sultanate captures adventure lovers’ imagination

MUSCAT, DEC 31 – Adventure tourism in the Sultanate is getting popular and with the onset of winter season a large number of tourists visit the country for the purpose as it has natural elements that satisfy adventure enthusiasts and provide them with diverse and unique tourism experience.

The Ministry of Tourism is working in right earnest to promote the natural elements abundant in the Sultanate, which include mountains, sea and desert. They entice adventurers to enjoy and have interesting tourism experiences.

The ministry wants to regulate adventure tourism by laying down legislation and procedures which are necessary for its practice. This is required to ensure the health and safety of adventurers, and the ministry believes in the importance of high added value to this type of tourism.

Adventure enthusiasts can have the unique experience of climbing steep mountains and rugged paths, diving, walking in tracks, exploring caves and camping in the Sultanate.

The mountains with its high, steep rocky cliffs and rugged paths are a challenge for adventure tourists. Perhaps this diversity allows the climber to choose the heights and types of mountains according to his skill. There are paved as well as rough paths. Wadi Ghoul of Al Dakhiliyah Governorate has a height of 300 metres which is good for the climbers. Mashit mountain remains the ideal location for climbing, as it has rocky interface, perhaps the largest in the Arabian Peninsula. Its southeastern facade extends for about 6 km and rises to 850 metres, which provides paths at all levels. There are also many mountains in Musandam Governorate. There are many mountains spread around Muscat for climbing for both beginners and professionals of the sport.

The Sultanate is one of the well-known diving destinations in the region with diversity in its marine life. It has many sea cliffs, small islands, bays and caves in which the unique and diverse types of marine and coral life is seen. Best months for diving in Oman are from April to July, though diving can be practised any time in the country. Among the most prominent diving areas around the capital, Muscat, are Bandar Al Khairan, Al Fahal Island, Al Daymaniyat Islands and Khaleej Al Maqbarah (Old Muscat) in addition to Al Jissah Beach. Each of them is known for their environmental diversity.

Hassan al Lawati, owner of Rove Adventure Tourism, said: “We are blessed with a beautiful nature, diverse terrain, moderate weather throughout the year (autumn in Salalah as an example). We have mountains, wadis, beaches, caves and a coastal strip spread over 3,000 km of beaches unparalleled in the Middle East. These elements makes the Sultanate a promising destination for this type of adventure tourism.”

Al Lawati said, “Keeping in view this aspect of tourism, a local Omani company specialised in adventure tourism was established in 2017. Its objective is to develop tourism in Oman and promote it domestically and abroad as an ideal place for adventure tourism. Rove provides services and facilities for camping and mountain hiking tours in the mountains of Oman, going down the mountains, walk in wadis, climb and discover caves, indulge in marine sports such as diving, swimming and watching dolphins. Hassan al Lawati pointed out that the “Rove” company organised exploratory tours to the Omani regions where one can study the area from different angles.

Al Lawati said that there were many tourist destinations for which the Rove Company organises adventure tours. In these tours, tourists can enjoy the picturesque nature of areas including Wadi Tiwi (Mibam), Wadi Shab, Wadi Al Arabia, Wadi Tahri Cave, Muttrah, Misfat Al Abriyeen, Wadi Hawr, Jabal Shams, Jabal Akhdhar (Amir Cave, Saiq) and As Sifah. It aspires to expand to other regions and governorates of the Sultanate to also include Musandam and the Al Wusta governorates.

