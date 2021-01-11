Sultanate, Brunei hold 20th consultative meeting

Muscat: The Foreign Ministries of the Sultanate and Brunei Darussalam held the 20th consultative meeting on Monday.

Held via video-conferencing, the Sultanate’s side was chaired by Shaikh Khalifa Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs, while the Brunei side was chaired by Pengiran Norhashimah binti Pengiran Mohd, Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brunei.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several topics of mutual interests and means of enhancing relations between the two friendly countries on various fields. –ONA