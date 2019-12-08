Sultanate, Brazil discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

MUSCAT: Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Chairman of the State Council, received on Sunday Eduardo Bolsonaro, Chairman of Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee of the Brazilian National Congress’ Chamber of Deputies, Leader of the Social Liberal Party, as part of his official visit to the Sultanate. The State Council Chairman welcomed the guest and the accompanying delegation at the beginning of the meeting and noted the relations between the Sultanate and Brazil, and its ongoing progression.

He highlighted the keenness of the two countries to consolidate friendship between them and strive to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, noting in this regard the meetings of the Omani-Brazilian joint committee, and the agreements that have been concluded between the two countries, including: the mutual exemption from entry visas for holders of diplomatic, private, official and service passports and the memorandum of understanding, which is meant to encourage joint investment.

During the meeting, they reviewed ways of enhancing cooperation and friendship between the two countries, especially in the parliamentary areas. For his part, Eduardo Bolsonaro, expressed his pleasure about the visit to the Sultanate, regarding the visit as an important opportunity to review the progress of Brazilian-Omani relations and the future prospects for joint cooperation between the two friendly countries. — ONA

Related