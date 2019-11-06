Sultanate, Bahrain ink pact on land exchange for diplomatic missions

Muscat: An agreement on land exchange for diplomatic missions was signed on Wednesday between the Sultanate’s government and the government of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Sultanate’s government by Mohammed bin Yousef al Zarafi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Administrative and Financial Affairs, whilst it was singed from the Bahraini government by Shaikha Rana bint Issa al Khalifa, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry. –ONA

