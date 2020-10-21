Sultanate backs international efforts to curb nuclear weapons

New York: The Sultanate reaffirmed its fixed attitude towards the importance of commitment to the United Nations Charter and the principles of the international law based on respecting the sovereignty of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, establishing good neighbourhood relations and cooperation, exchange of interests and the peaceful settlement of differences.

The Sultanate called on the significance of commitment to those noble principles that consider the interests of all parties without exception to make the world a safer and more stable place within the framework of mutual confidence and joint cooperation for establishing a new prosperous and stable phase for the whole humanity.

This was stated by Counselor Ahmed bin Dawood al Zadjali, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Sultanate to the United Nations, who delivered the Sultanate’s speech before the first committee at the 75th United Nations General Assembly.

Al Zedjali confirmed the Sultanate’s support to establishing a world free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, urging the countries that have not yet joined the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons to sign the treaty without delay or conditions and to put their nuclear installations under the comprehensive monitoring system overseen by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Al Zedjali added that among the constructive initiatives that aim at spreading peace and stability is the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction, pointing to the Sultanate’s welcome of the resolution issued in 1995 by the Review Conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons regarding creating a Middle East free zone of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

The Deputy Permanent Representative of the Sultanate to the United Nations added that the Sultanate calls upon all countries particularly the nuclear nations for active and positive participation so as to translate the resolution into reality in order to boost confidence and coexistence among the countries and peoples.

Al Zedjali pointed to the Sultanate’s welcome of the first conference on the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction which was held at the UN headquarters in November under the presidency of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. He added that the Sultanate gives its full support to the second session to be held in 2021 under the presidency of Kuwait.

Al Zedjali explained that the Sultanate attaches a great importance to cybersecurity and protecting the vital establishments against cyberattacks adding that the Sultanate calls for more international cooperation and exchange of information in this field. He pointed out that the Sultanate has achieved high status at the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) ranking 16th globally out of 175 countries. — ONA