Sultanate attends UNA meeting

JEDDAH: Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, participated in the extraordinary meeting of the Executive Council and the extraordinary session of the general assembly of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation News Agency (UNA), which began on Wednesday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The two-day meeting, chaired by Turki al Shabanah, Saudi Minister of Media and attended by a number of media ministers, discussed several topics of concerning cooperation in media for news agencies in the Islamic countries, besides coordination and cooperation among the state members. The meeting also discussed administrative and financial issues. — ONA

Related