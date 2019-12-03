Sultanate attends COP 25 in Spain

MADRID: Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs Mohammed bin Salim al Toobi, is heading the Sultanate’s delegation to the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Climate Change, UNFCCC, (Known as COP 25) being held in Madrid, Spain, from December 2 to 13.

The conference aims to take decisive steps following the agreement on the guidelines for the implementation of the Paris Agreement at COP 24 in Poland last year.

One of these key objectives is to complete several issues related to the full implementation of the Paris Convention on Climate Change.

OMANI WOMAN REPRESENTS Middle East YOUTH

Young Omani woman Mariam bint Said al Kharousi is the representative of the Middle East youths at the COP25 and the Conference of Youth (COY15) being held in Madrid.

This participation is considered as the formal gathering for the members of YOUNGO and a preparatory meeting of youth non-governmental organisation to coordinate efforts, prepare working papers and hold strategic discussions on the solutions for the climate change problem.

Participating in such conferences offers the youth an opportunity for capacity building and enables them to take part in general policies on the training of young people. During the conferences, youths get the chance to discuss climate change and its implications on planet Earth and how to contribute to global action on combating climate change.

