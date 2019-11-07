Sultanate at IORA ministerial meeting in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: The Sultanate is taking part in the ministerial meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) being held in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Sultanate’s delegation is led by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Diplomatic Affairs. The meeting discusses promoting cooperation among the member states in fields of tourism, fisheries, sea transport, trade and investment exchange, in addition to the IORA work strategy for the two next years. — ONA

