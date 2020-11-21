Local 

Sultanate at GCC joint action meeting

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Sultanate participated in the 21st meeting of the Ministerial Committee of following-up the Implementation of decision pertaining to the GCC joint action. The Sultanate was represented by Shaikh Al Fadhl bin Mohammed al Harthi, Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers. The virtual meeting discussed a number of topics related to following up the implementation of the decisions taken by the GCC Supreme Council, in a way that contributes to enhancing the pace of joint action among the GCC countries and supports the council’s blessed march to achieve the noble goals that the GCC leaders seek. — ONA

