Sultanate at GCC culture officials meet

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, participated on Wednesday in the preparatory meeting of the GCC Culture Under-Secretaries. The Sultanate was represented in the virtual meeting by Sayyid Said bin Sultan al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth for Culture. The meeting discussed a number of topics, including the executive plan for the GCC Cultural Strategy, joint Gulf cultural events, the Centre for Translation and Arabisation that the Sultanate will host. The meeting also discussed areas of joint cultural work between the GCC states, a number of friendly countries and international cultural bodies and institutions, in addition to following up the implementation of decisions of the GCC culture ministers’ 23rd meeting. — ONA

Related