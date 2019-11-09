Sultanate at Arab education meet in Bahrain

MANAMA: Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, Chairperson of Omani National Commission for Education, Culture and Science and her accompanying delegation took part in the 11th Conference of Arab Education Ministers which was held in Manama, Bahrain from November 6 to 8. The conference, opened by King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman al Khalifa of Bahrain, was organised by Arab Organization for Education, Culture and Science (ALECSO) in collaboration with Bahrain’s minister of education. The conference was held under the title ‘The role of educational policies in achieving sustainable development goals’. — ONA

