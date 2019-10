Muscat: The 3rd round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the Sultanate and Vietnam was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Diplomatic Affairs, and Nguyen Quoc Cuong, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister, led the talks.

They discussed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and means of enhancing them in various fields. They also exchanged viewpoints on regional and international situations. The session was attended by officials from the foreign ministries of the two countries. — ONA

