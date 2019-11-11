Sultanate and Saudi Arabia hold talks

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidi, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs and Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, Deputy Defence Minister of Saudi Arabia, held talks was held at the Ministry of Defence in Mu’askar Bait Al Falaj on Monday. They reviewed the relations and defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries. The session was attended by Lt.Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), Maj.Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), the KSA Ambassador to the Sultanate and the Military Attaché at the KSA Embassy in Muscat.

Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, KSA Deputy Defence Minister and his accompanying delegation arrived in Muscat on Monday . They were received upon arrival at Muscat International Airport by Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidi, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, SAF Chief of Staff, RAO Commander, the KSA Ambassador to the Sultanate and the Military Attaché at the KSA Embassy in Muscat.

In a separate meeting, Gen. Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud and his accompanying delegation. They discussed relations binding the Sultanate and the sisterly KSA. They also reviewed cooperation and means of enhancing them to achieve the joints interests of the two countries. The meeting was attended by the KSA Ambassador to the Sultanate. — ONA