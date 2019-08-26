Sultanate and Russia hold political consultations

Salalah: A session of political consultations between the Sultanate and the Russian Federation was held in Salalah on Monday. The session was jointly chaired by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian President’s Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, and Deputy Foreign Minister. During the session, the officials discussed various aspects of the bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries and ways of enhancing them, particularly the fields of economic and cultural cooperation and other aspects that serve the interests of the two countries and peoples, including investment opportunities in both countries. On the political level, the two sides exchanged viewpoints on a range of regional and international issues of common concern. The meeting was attended by Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Hinai, Head of East Europe Department, Abdulaziz bin Moosa al Kharousi, Russian ambassador to the Sultanate and officials from both sides. — ONA

