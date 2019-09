Fahd receives Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence –

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, on Sunday received Dr Khalid bin Mohammed al Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs in the State of Qatar, and his delegation.

During the meeting, the Qatari minister conveyed greetings of Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of Qatar, to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, along with his best wishes of permanent success to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

HH Sayyid Fahd reviewed aspects of the existing cooperation between the two brotherly countries and the keenness attached by the two sides to promote it in several fields. The meeting reviewed the current developments at the regional and international arenas.

On his turn, the Qatari minister expressed his pride over the visit, hailing the Sultanate’s supportive stance for the GCC march. He also stressed the importance of talks he had with the Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs and the officials in the Ministry of Defence.

Earlier, an official session of talks was held between the Sultanate and Qatar at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence in Mu’askar

Bait Al Falaj.

The Sultanate’s side was chaired by Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for

Defence Affairs, while the Qatari side was chaired by Dr Khalid bin Mohammed al Attiyah.

The session reviewed the existing fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and discussed the existing areas of cooperation between the two ministries of defence.

During the session, the two sides exchanged views on several matters of concern that serve the interests of

the two brotherly countries in different spheres.

The talks session was attended from the Omani side by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo), and Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO). It was attended from the Qatari side by commanders of forces and officers accompanying

the guest. — ONA

