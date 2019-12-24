Sultanate and India review strong bilateral relations

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, on Tuesday received Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India. The guest handed over a written message to HH Sayyid Fahd from Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, conveying greetings and best wishes of the Indian leadership to His Majesty. HH Sayyid Fahd welcomed the guest and his accompanying delegation. The meeting comprehensively reviewed the strong, bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and means of promoting cooperation between them in economic and trade fields and encouraging joint ventures, in addition to reviewing a range of regional and international issues.

Dr Jaishankar expressed his gratitude and that of his accompanying delegation of this visit, which comes within the framework of the constant consultation between the two countries. He affirmed appreciation of India over the comprehensive progress and development made by the Sultanate, as well as Oman’s outstanding role in enhancing rapprochement and harmony among nations. He commended the outcomes of his meetings with officials in the Sultanate. He also expressed his satisfaction over the existing cooperation between the Sultanate and India, as well as the mutual keenness to upgrade the growing relations between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, and Munu Mahawar, Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate.

Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, also received in his office on Tuesday Dr Jaishankar and his accompanying delegation.

The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed the march of relations binding the Sultanate and the Republic of India.

They also discussed avenues of the existing cooperation and means of promoting this cooperation in a manner that achieves the joint interests of the two friendly countries. Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, also received in his office at Mu’askar Bait Al Falaj on Tuesday Dr Jaishankar.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed fields of the existing cooperation between the two friendly countries. It also discussed a number of matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Nassir al Rasbi, Secretary-General at the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate and members of the delegation accompanying the guest.

An official session of talks was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs between the Sultanate and India.

The session was chaired from the Omani side by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah while it was led from the Indian side by Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, who is currently on an official visit to the Sultanate.

The two sides reviewed the strong bilateral relations and means of enhancing them in a manner that serves the joint interests of the two friendly countries and peoples. — ONA

