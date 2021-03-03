Sultanate affirms its support to joint Arab action

CAIRO: The Sultanate, under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, reaffirms that it is proceeding with its approach that support and reinforces joint Arab action and the adoption of the comprehensive and lasting peace option on the basis of the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab peace initiative.

This was stated by Abdullah bin Nassir bin al Rahbi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, at the 155th session of the Council of the Arab League at the ministerial level held here on Wednesday. He added that the Sultanate hopes that this session will mark the beginning of the Arab unity and a translation of the Arab peoples’ aspirations for solidarity to confront the challenges facing the Arab region.

The Sultanate affirms its keenness to exert all efforts and to coordinate with all parties to confront the challenges facing the Umma, Al Rahbi said, noting that the Sultanate does not spare an effort in serving the Arab issues the most prominent of which is the Palestinian cause, and confirms its support to the Palestinian brothers in their noble and legitimate pursuit to establish their independent state based on their historic rights and the resolutions of the international legitimacy.

The Sultanate’s ambassador to Egypt and permanent representative to the Arab League, added that the Sultanate expresses its support to any initiatives that seek to find a solution that satisfies all parties involved in the Renaissance Dam issue and supports the water rights of Sudan and Egypt.

The ambassador affirmed the Sultanate’s permanent attitude towards the national issues of the sisterly Arab countries and the adoption of dialogue and peaceful means rather than arms and discord, he added that based on this the Sultanate calls upon all parties to support the efforts of the Arab League and the other efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability for all brothers so that the Arab countries can relish peace, stability and prosperity.

The ambassador underscored that the Sultanate values the role of the Secretariat-General of the Arab League under the auspices of Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, to whom he expressed congratulations for winning a second five-year term as Secretary-General of the Arab League, wishing him success in his duties and calling for cooperation with him to achieve the interests of the Arab countries. — ONA