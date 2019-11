NEW YORK: Human rights in the Sultanate are protected by a set of laws and legislations laid down by the Government of the Sultanate of Oman with a view to safeguard both the individual and the society. The Basic Statute of the State laid solid foundation for human rights of all segments of the society as everyone is equal before the law. This was stated by His Highness Sayyid Taimur bin Fatik al Said who delivered the Sultanate’s statement at the UN Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Committee. The statement touched on the Sultanate’s record in preserving human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The Sultanate of Oman was among the countries which ratified international conventions and protocols on protection of human rights, including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) in 1996, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) in 2002, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) in 2006, the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2008, in addition to the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict and the Optional Protocol on the sale and exploitation of children both of which the Sultanate signed in 2004, the statement said.

HH Sayyid Taimur said that the Sultanate has set up multiple committees and national teams to follow up on the implementation of those conventions which signifies the Sultanate’s keenness to commit to international obligations. HH Sayyid Taimur said the Sultanate received commendations from the UN Human Rights Council following the presentation of its national human rights report. He said that there are constant efforts from the Sultanate’s government to develop its social protection system for all segments of the society, and that a number of programmes have already been implemented with the aim of providing public services as well as healthcare, education and training services and the empowerment of vulnerable groups such as widows, divorced women, orphans, persons with disabilities, prisoners’ families and the elderly.

HH Sayyid Taimur concluded his statement by saying that the Sultanate has a unique experience with regard to the role of women and gender equality. He said that all are equal before the law in terms rights and duties expressing his pride over what has been achieved by Omani women and their exercise of legal rights to stand for elections of Majlis Ash’shura and the municipal councils. — ONA