Sultanate advances in 2020 Environmental Performance Index

Washington: The Sultanate advanced 6 positions in the 2020 Environmental Performance Index (EPI) issued by Yale University in the United States of America (USA). The Sultanate ranked 110th in the world, compared to the 116th place in the 2018 Index.

The Sultanate ranked 50th globally in the sub-indicator of Household Solid Waste Management, 96th in air quality indicator, 57th in Drinking Water and Sanitation, 2nd globally in the Species Protection, and 7th globally in Biodiversity indicator.

The Environmental Performance Index 2020 includes 32 environmental indicators, 12 of which are used for the first time covering 11 environmental fields.

The EPI sheds light on the uses of natural resources and the ability of these resources to provide the necessary services, not just in matters related to pollution.

This year’s EPI ranks 180 countries based on a number of indicators that provide a nationwide measure of how nearby countries set consistent environmental policy goals and hence finding a mechanism that highlights leading countries in terms of environmental performance and best practices. –ONA