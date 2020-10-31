Sultanate advances at Government AI Readiness Index

LONDON: The Sultanate has advanced 11 positions at the Government Artificial Intelligence (AI) Readiness Index 2020 compiled by UK-based consultants Oxford Insights and Canada’s International Development Research Centre (IDRC).

The Sultanate ranked 48th globally at the Government AI Readiness Index scoring 52.099 points compared to the 59th ranking at last year’s index.

This year’s index was topped by the USA followed by the UK, Finland, Germany, Sweden and Singapore.

The index examines how well-placed nations are to take advantage of the benefits of AI in their internal operations and the delivery of public services. This year, 172 countries were reviewed.

The index is based on 3 major indicators and 33 sub-indicators mainly presence of national AI strategy, web services, innovation capacity and data protection and privacy laws.