Local Main 

Sultanate advances at Government AI Readiness Index

Oman Observer

LONDON: The Sultanate has advanced 11 positions at the Government Artificial Intelligence (AI) Readiness Index 2020 compiled by UK-based consultants Oxford Insights and Canada’s International Development Research Centre (IDRC).

The Sultanate ranked 48th globally at the Government AI Readiness Index scoring 52.099 points compared to the 59th ranking at last year’s index.

This year’s index was topped by the USA followed by the UK, Finland, Germany, Sweden and Singapore.

The index examines how well-placed nations are to take advantage of the benefits of AI in their internal operations and the delivery of public services. This year, 172 countries were reviewed.

The index is based on 3 major indicators and 33 sub-indicators mainly presence of national AI strategy, web services, innovation capacity and data protection and privacy laws. — ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8465 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

India film star Rajinikanth to enter politics

Oman Observer Comments Off on India film star Rajinikanth to enter politics

SEZAD’s Tatweer signs MoU with Indian ports developer

Oman Observer Comments Off on SEZAD’s Tatweer signs MoU with Indian ports developer

ME’s largest aquarium on target to open later this year

Oman Observer Comments Off on ME’s largest aquarium on target to open later this year