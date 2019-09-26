Main 

Sultanate a reliable country plays key role: Martin Griffiths

New York: Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs met with Martin Griffiths, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General for Yemen on Thursday. They reviewed the efforts exerted with the Yemeni parties in the path of achieving peace in Yemen.

“Oman has a special role and when I met the minister responsible for foreign affairs, I am looking for advice to do my job better” Griffiths said in an interview with Oman TV.

He added “Oman has an important geographical location, a border with Yemen, a long history of communication and good relations with everyone.

Martin Griffiths added that the Sultanate plays a key role and is a reliable country with no interest other than peace and stability in the region. –ONA

