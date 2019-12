MUSCAT: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education, presided over the award presentation ceremony for the winners of the Sultan Qaboos Award for Voluntary Work at its sixth session on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development, Chairman of the Award’s main committee, ministers, State Council members, under-secretaries and members of Majlis Ash’shura.

One hundred twelve projects were nominated for the competition at the level of individuals, associations and institutions. Fourty-two of them at the level of individuals, of which 16 were shortlisted for the final stage.

In the category of associations and institutions, 70 projects were nominated, 45 projects of which were shortlisted for the final stage.

In the category of individuals, the project named “construction of a mountain road” by Said bin Hamdan al Muqaimi won the first place.

“Western House Museum” by Zakiya bint Nasser al Lamki came second, while “Sawara” by Ahmed bin Abdullah al Hosni won third place.

In the category of institutions and associations, the first place was withheld. The second place went to “Community Care for the Elderly” by the Ihsan association. The third place went to “Aman Campaign for Home Safety” by the National Solidarity Fund. — ONA

