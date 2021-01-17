Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex renovated

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth has made some renovations at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. The restoration came as the ministry seeks to develop the sports facilities of the Sultanate with the aim of providing quality services.

Badr bin Saud Ambusaidi, Director of the Department of Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex said that the main football stadium has become ready to host international matches. The stadium lights have been changed in accordance to the international standards and the requirements of TV broadcasting. The grass has also been changed, Ambusaidi said adding that the restoration work took a long time to meet the requirements of international football stadiums.

Besides, the physical fitness hall has been redesigned with new entrances and exits added in addition to installation of new sports equipment that are required to meet the increase in subscriber numbers. — ONA

