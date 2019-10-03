Main 

Sultan Qaboos Road to be partially closed

Muscat: Sultan Qaboos Road will be partially closed from Thursday evening till Sunday morning for regular maintenance work.

As per the details, in an online statement the Muscat Municipality said, “In cooperation with the Royal Oman Police, Muscat Municipality will partially close the Sultan Qaboos Road – after Burg Al Sahwa Roundabout – from Thursday evening October 3 till Sunday morning October 6, 2019’’.

The road will be closed for regular maintenance work said Muscat Municipality.

Motorists urged to exercise caution and follow the traffic signals at the site.

