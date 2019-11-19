UNESCO names winner of Sultan Qaboos Prize for Environmental Conversation

Muscat: India’s Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) has been named for the Sultan Qaboos Prize for Environmental Conversation 2019 by UNESCO, according to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs (MECA).

Ashoka Trust Research was selected by a jury for its efforts to safeguard the environment at the community level and for its activities related to sustainable development and livelihood generation programs.

The institution will be awarded the Unesco certificate, medal and financial reward at the World Science Forum, which begins in Budapest.

The purpose of the UNESCO Sultan Qaboos Prize for Environmental Conservation is to afford recognition to outstanding contributions by individuals, groups of individuals, institutes or organizations in the management or preservation of the environment, consistent with the policies, aims and objectives of Unesco, and in relation to the Organization’s programmes in this field, i.e. environmental and natural resources research, environmental education and training, creation of environmental awareness through the preparation of environmental information materials and activities aimed at establishing and managing protected areas such as biosphere reserves and natural World Heritage sites.

The prize is awarded every two years. As of 2019, the financial Prize reward is $100,000.

National Parks Board of Singapore was named for the 2017 UNESCO Sultan Qaboos Prize for Environmental Conservation.

Fabio A Kalesnik, Horacio Sirolli and Luciano Iribarren of the Wetlands Ecology Research Group of the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina, were named Sultan Qaboos Prize for Environmental Conservation in 2015 for their outstanding achievements.