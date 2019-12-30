Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science honours imams and preachers

MUSCAT: The Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science on Monday organised at Sayyida Fatima bint Ali Al Said Mosque in the Wilayat of Seeb a ceremony marking the conclusion of the eighth meeting of the recorded programmes held in the Royal mosques and mosques affiliated to the centre during the current year. The ceremony was held under the patronage of Habib bin Mohammed al Riyami, Secretary-General of the centre. The ceremony included a speech by the Secretary-General, in which he praised the recorded programmes and lessons that were delivered by a number of shaikhs and preachers from inside and outside Sultanate. At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest of the event honoured 71 imams and preachers of the Royal mosques and mosques affiliated to the centre. — ONA

Related