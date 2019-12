Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, Chairman of the Public Authority of Radio and Television (PART), presided over the award ceremony of the 8th edition of the Sultan Qaboos Award for Culture, Arts and Literature, in Al Wahat Club in Athaiba on Wednesday. Egyptian signer Ali al Haggar bagged the award for Arab music category while the travel literature award went to Iraqi writer Basim Mohammed Furat.

