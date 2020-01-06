Sultan Qaboos Award for Industrial Excellence main committee meets

MUSCAT: The main committee of the Sultan Qaboos Award for Industrial Excellence has held a meeting at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to discuss the evaluation results submitted by the evaluation committee and the approval of the industrial enterprises nominated for the award.

The meeting was chaired by Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in the presence of members of the committee from the Royal Oman Police, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayen).

During the meeting, the evaluation committee presented a brief report to the main committee on the mechanism used to review the results and approve the award-winning factories. The main committee expressed satisfaction with the methodology followed from the evaluation framework and the electronic system that was developed for the process of evaluating the industrial establishments participating in the competition.

It is noteworthy that the Sultan Qaboos Award for Industrial Excellence is highly valued in the Sultanate. It is an inspiration and competition between institutions to improve operational efficiency, increase productivity, encourage further development and recognition of some role models in the manufacturing sector. — ONA

