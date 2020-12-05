Local Main 

Sultan Armed Forces Museum to welcome visitors

Muscat: The Sultan Armed Forces Museum will open its doors from Sunday to visitors, citizens, and residents by following the health safety requirements of the Ministry of Health, based on the decision of the Supreme Committee that allowed the opening of some activities, including museums and castles.

The museum will remain open between 8 am and 1.30 pm.

Sultan’s Armed Forces Museum that was inaugurated in 1988  offers information about this museum from the galleries and their exhibits such as weapons, photographs, and historical documents.

The museum contains an outside exhibition, which includes military equipment such as vehicles, tanks and aircraft, and ships.

 

