Suhar welcomes first direct flight from Iran

MUSCAT, JAN 18 – Suhar Airport received Qeshm Air’s inaugural flight between Suhar and Shiraz, which will be a three-times-a-week service. Qeshm Air is the third foreign airline after Qatar Airways and Air Arabia to operate direct flights to Suhar Airport. SalamAir operates frequent domestic flights through Suhar Airport to Salalah. The Iranian airline seeks to increase the frequencies between Suhar and Shiraz to promote tourism and economic opportunities between the two destinations. Suhar is among the airports that government attaches great importance, with plans and projects under way to help boost aircraft movement to reach two million passengers in the coming years. The inauguration of Qeshm Air flight is an added value to air traffic at Suhar Airport.

