Suhar textile mill achieves 85 per cent Omanisation

SV Pittie Sohar Textiles (FZC) SAOC, as part of its vision and commitment, continues to create sustainable local employment opportunities in Oman. At present, the Company has achieved nearly 85 per cent Omani employment, mostly women.

As part of the initiative, the Company is currently training 1,000 Omani women at the Company’s fully dedicated and licensed SVP Itqan Training Centre, established on site, in agreement with National Training Fund and support from Ministry of Manpower. The Training Centre is first of its kind in Oman, which incorporates experiential learning through advanced textile machinery.

The training programme has been a great success with no drop-outs. The Company has first pledged employment to the Omani women and then commenced training, thereby ensuring guaranteed employment. The Company is very happy with the zeal, enthusiasm and hard work done by these Omani women and is thus proposing to put the first batch of Omani Women to work on the live production machines from March 2020 onwards and operate on complete shift training basis.

SV Pittie Sohar Textiles is committed to continue contributing to the Sultanate’s ambition of building a skilled and proud national workforce that serves with dignity, whilst building prosperity for themselves and for the nation. The Company proposes to offer more opportunities to Omani women for employment.

