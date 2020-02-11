Suhar oil factory unveils new products

MUSCAT: Hanoon Oil Factory, a leading oil manufacturing company based in Suhar, extends its offering into cooking oil space with the launch of five new brands of cooking oils. Launched at a press conference held at Crowne Plaza Muscat on Monday, the five cooking oils from Hanoon aim to provide consumers with healthy cooking oil options fit for their active and modern lifestyle. Hanoon Oil Factory fulﬁls the requirements of being a healthy oil brand through its value-added offerings.

For the venture, Hanoon Oil assembled a team of experienced professionals in the industry and brought in some of the most sophisticated technologies and machinery available in the world. These experts have deployed the best recommended, trusted and proven processes to these technologies. The result is five healthy, high quality and competitive brands of vegetable oils, namely Hawa, Wazha, Al Nakhi, Zuhur and Kaizoot.

Jasim Kuniyil — Vice Chairman, Hanoon Oil Factory said, “Committed to producing top-notch edible oils, Hanoon Oil Factory is focused on maintaining quality and healthiness of all oils produced. In line with the commitment, we are excited to launch five new cooking oils, under the brand umbrella of Hanoon Oil Factory. What makes Hanoon Oil Factory products stand out is that the product formulation has been crafted based on in-depth research.”

As the brand caters to widespread local and global tastes with its excellence in quality, Hanoon Oil Factory intends to create and commercialise world-class food oils via top-notch green technology.

