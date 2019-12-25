Suhar Industrial City project investments top RO 2 bn

The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), represented by Suhar Industrial City, organised on Wednesday an investment meet with business owners and industrialists in Suhar.

The meeting, which was held at Majan Hall in the Wilayat of Suhar, aimed at highlighting current and future projects in Suhar Industrial City, Madayn Industrial Academy and Masar Investment Window. The meeting also highlighted the events of the upcoming Oman Industry Week 2020.

Speaking at the event, Eng Abdullah bin Salim al Kaabi, Director-General of Suhar Industrial City, stated that the strong bond between the investors and Suhar Industrial City has contributed to the achievement of steady growth at all levels. “In terms of statistics, the number of localised projects in Suhar Industrial City has touched 350 by the end of this year, with an investment volume of around RO 2.05 billion. The workforce in Suhar Industrial City has touched more than 17,000, of which 35 per cent are Omanis,” Al Kaabi pointed out.

Suhar Industrial City has endeavoured to implement a number of projects including the efforts to complete the infrastructure project in phase 7. “This project aims at providing infrastructure services such as electricity, water, sewage service, rain drainage channels, in addition to safety and security requirements of the industrial city. “We have already accomplished nearly 80 per cent of the project and it is expected to be completed by end of next year,” Al Kaabi informed.

Al Kaabi added that Suhar Industrial City in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport has implemented the road between phases 6 and 7, which would greatly facilitate the transport movement. “We are in the process of completing the connection of this road to the expressway by mid of 2020,” he said, adding: “Masar Investment Window, which will be ready by the first quarter of 2020, shall offer an ideal platform to facilitate the process of obtaining licenses and approvals under one roof.”

An agreement was signed this year between Suhar Industrial City and Majis Industrial Services for potable water service as a solution to the challenge of water service interruption that occurs sometimes. The agreement aims at creating an integrated supply of water service and supply of potable water to the industrial city. It should be noted that this network has been activated last week.

Al Kaabi also informed about the Annual Excellence Competition that targets all the companies operating in Suhar Industrial City.

“This competition aspires to boost competitiveness, improve performance and enhance cooperation between the companies and the management of the industrial city. Besides, the competition will take into account a set of evaluation criteria, which comprise the performance, appearance, hygiene levels, safety and security systems, cooperation with the industrial city’s management regarding rents, periodic data, Omanisation, social responsibility and participation in events and projects. The details of the competition, awards, advantages and incentives will be shared soon,” he added.

Mohammed al Breiki, Director of Omanisation and Rehabilitation Department at Madayn, delivered a presentation underscoring the efforts undertaken by Madayn to train the job seekers and the national cadres in the factories through various training opportunities. Madayn Industrial Academy aims at providing vocational and technical training programmes to develop the capabilities of the Omani cadres and enhance their productivity.

Ibtisam al Farooji, Director of Masar Investment Window project, gave a brief on the project which aims at offering integrated services provided by Madayn as well as the services provided by other government bodies.

Masar aspires to offer a flexible, easy and transparent interaction between the business community and the government, and provide a reliable and secure environment for the companies to conduct day-to-day transactions with the concerned bodies.

