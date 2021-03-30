Suez Canal races to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume

ISMAILIA, Egypt: The Suez Canal expects to see 140 more ships pass through the waterway on Tuesday after traffic restarted overnight following the release of a grounded container ship, its chairman said.

Shipping convoys through the canal resumed on Monday evening after tugs pulled the 400-metre-long Ever Given container carrier free from the spot where it became wedged on March 23. The Ever Given’s stranding across a southern section of the canal forced a halt to all traffic, leading to a build-up of 422 ships at either end of the canal and along its course.

Suez Canal Authority chairman Osama Rabie said 95 ships would pass by 1900 local time (1700 GMT) on Tuesday and a further 45 by midnight, reasserting that he hoped a backlog caused by the blockage would be cleared in three to four days.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi promised on Tuesday that his country would buy equipment to avoid any repetition of the past week’s closure of the Suez Canal as he visited Ismailia, en route to the vital trade artery.

The promise came a day after the refloating of the giant container vessel MV Ever Given, which hit the eastern bank of the narrow shipping lane last Tuesday and became wedged diagonally across its span for nearly a week.

“We will acquire all the necessary equipment for the canal’’, to avoid similar incidents, Sisi declared during his visit to Ismailia, home to the Suez Canal Authority (SCA). Egyptian authorities have presented the freeing of the mega-ship on Monday as a vindication of the country’s engineering and salvage capabilities.

Sisi claimed “success” in the operation after the stern was freed, several hours before the bow of the ship was finally dislodged.

Traffic on the canalbegan moving again on Monday evening, after tailbacks totalling 425 ships built up to the north and south. On Tuesday morning, maritime tracking sites showed ships exceeding 200,000 tonnes navigating the narrow waterway.

