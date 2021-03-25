Suez Canal halts traffic in final push to dislodge grounded megaship

CAIRO: Egypt on Thursday announced the full suspension of navigation in the Suez Canal, where efforts are under way to refloat a giant container ship that has blocked the waterway, one of the world’s busiest trade routes.

The Panama-flagged ship, Ever Given, ran aground in the canal on Tuesday due to a sandstorm, reportedly leaving dozens of other cargo vessels blocked from passing the major shipping route.

The 400-metre-long tanker was on a Rotterdam-bound voyage coming from China.

On Thursday, the head of the state-run Suez Canal Authority (SCA), Admiral Osama Rabae, said that navigation traffic would be temporarily suspended during final ongoing efforts to dislodge Ever Given.

“Efforts to refloat the ship have included pulling and pushing by eight giant tug boats,” Rabae said in a statement.

He did not say how long the refloating efforts would take. Thirteen ships on Wednesday sailed south off the Suez Canal city of Port Said.

“They were expected to continue their transit through the Canal according to projections related to the time of completing the floatation works of the grounded vessel,” SCA said in a statement.

“But, an alternative scenario had to be adopted allowing those vessels to drop anchor in the waiting area of the Bitter Lakes until navigation can be fully resumed,” it added, referring to salt water lakes that are part of the canal course.

Operations to free Ever Given may take several days, the online edition of Egyptian state-run newspaper Al Ahram quoted an expert assaying.

The Suez Canal provides one of Egypt’s main sources of income, alongside tourism and remittances from expatriates.

In 2015, Egypt opened a 35-kilometre extension running parallel to the historical canal, which was inaugurated in 1869.

The expansion allows two-way traffic along the previously one-way canal and is designed to reduce the waiting time for vessels.

In 2015, Egyptian authorities forecast that the new passage would increase the Suez Canal’s annual revenue from $5 billion to $13.2 billion by 2023.

The waterway connects the Mediterranean and Red seas, providing the shortest shipping route between Asia and Europe.

At least 18,000 ships pass through the canal annually, according to Egyptian officials.

Salvage teams from the Netherlands and Japan have been hired to devise a plan to refloat a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal, the company leasing the vessel said on Thursday.

Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corp said Dutch firm Smit Salvage and Japan’s Nippon Salvage had been appointed by the ship’s owner and would work alongside its captain and the Suez Canal Authority on a plan to refloat it.

“Evergreen Line will continue to coordinate with the shipowner and Suez Canal Authority to deal with the situation with the utmost urgency, ensuring the resumption of the voyage as soon as possible and to mitigate the effects of the incident,” Evergreen said in a statement.

“As the vessel is chartered, the responsibility for the expense incurred in the recovery operation; third party liability and the cost of repair (if any) is the owner’s.” — dpa/Reuters