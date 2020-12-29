Sudanese protest against activist’s torture and killing

KHARTOUM: Hundreds of Sudanese protested on Tuesday against the torture and killing of a pro-democracy activist, allegedly by members of the powerful Rapid Support Forces paramilitary, an AFP journalist said. Bahaa Eddine Nouri, 45, was snatched on December 16 from a cafe in the southern Khartoum district of Kalakla by men in plain clothes who were driving a vehicle without licence plates, according to local media. His body was found days later bearing signs of torture at a hospital morgue in Omdurman, the capital’s twin city, triggering a public outcry. Dozens of protesters initially gathered outside the hospital on Tuesday, carrying pictures of Nouri and banners demanding the alleged perpetrators face the gallows. His family collected his body from the morgue and the protesters moved on with Nouri’s family to bury him, said an AFP journalist at the scene. “Enough with disparaging the people’s blood,” read one banner, also referring to the protesters killed during months of unprecedented demonstrations in 2019. — AFP

Related