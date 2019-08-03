Sudanese military and protesters reach deal

KHARTOUM: Demonstrators cheered in the streets of Khartoum on Saturday to celebrate an agreement on the framework for a new constitution that includes how power will be shared by Sudan’s military council and the civilian opposition.

The Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) reached the agreement on a constitutional declaration late on Friday evening, said Mohamed Lebatt, a mediator appointed by the African Union.

“I am here to announce to the Sudanese people that the TMC and FFC have fully agreed on the constitutional declaration,” Lebatt said in a press briefing.

The declaration paves the way for a power-sharing agreement between the transitional military council and civilian movements.

It empowers the FFC to name the prime minister, giving the coalition two-thirds of the seats in Sudan’s Legislative Council, Ibtisam Senhoury, a member of the technical committee that drew up the declaration, said on Saturday.

