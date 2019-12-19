Sudanese demand justice on uprising anniversary

KHARTOUM: Exuberant crowds took to the streets of Sudan on Thursday to celebrate the first anniversary of the uprising that toppled veteran autocrat Omar al Bashir and to demand justice for slain protesters.

Thousands turned out in different districts of the capital Khartoum chanting slogans such as “we’re revolutionaries, we’ll finish our mission,” while motorists hung Sudanese flags from their cars.

“We’re proud of the revolution,” said Hani Hamed, surrounded by a sea of jubilant people.

“Our celebration will not finish until we get justice for our martyrs,” echoed Nahla Mohamed.

Many carried pictures of friends and relatives among the dozens of protesters killed during the uprising.

In the town of Atbara, the cradle of the revolt, hundreds of people were expected to arrive by train from Khartoum to stay for a week of festivities.

Organised by the transitional government and the protest movement, it is a tribute to the thousands of demonstrators who travelled in the opposite direction to the capital at key moments during the uprising.

Hundreds of singing, dancing people crammed into two trains for the 350 kilometre journey from Khartoum to Atbara.

“Either we bring them justice or die like them,” read another alongside pictures of demonstrators who died.

Limia Osman, 23, wearing a Sudanese flag over her shoulders like many of her fellow passengers, said she wanted to “say thank you” to the original protesters in Atbara.

In Khartoum, celebrations are planned in several districts, particularly at the city’s Freedom Square, which was renamed in honour of the protesters.

“I’ll remember the first day of our protest under tear gas and live ammunition, which didn’t stop us,” said Hana Hussein, 21.

The army blocked roads leading to its Khartoum headquarters, where the protesters had staged a weeks-long sit-in outside to demand the end of military rule.

It was in the dusty streets of Atbara on the banks of the River Nile that Sudanese held their first rallies in December 2018 against a government decision to triple the price of bread.

The protests swept across the African nation and by April, they had toppled Bashir, who had been in power for three decades.

According to doctors linked to the protest movement, more than 250 people were killed in violence related to the demonstrations against Bashir and the military rulers who initially replaced him.

Amnesty International, which says at least 177 people were killed, on Thursday called on Sudan’s transitional authorities to honour their commitments to restore the rule of law and protect human rights.

“The new Sudan authorities must ensure that members of the security forces who committed horrific crimes or used excessive force against protesters are held accountable in fair trials without recourse to the death penalty,” said Amnesty’s Seif Magango. — AFP

