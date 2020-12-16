Sudan hails US move to clear WB arrears

Sudan’s finance ministry said on Wednesday that it welcomed the US Treasury’s move to clear $1 billion in Sudanese arrears to the World Bank after its removal from Washington’s list of terrorism sponsors. The move allows Sudan to access $1.5 billion annually in funds from the International Development Association (IDA), which is an arm of the World Bank. Sudan’s presence on the list had cut it off from much-needed financial assistance and foreign investment in the midst of an economic crisis. Acting finance minister Heba Ahmed (pictured) said on Monday that the US Export-Import Bank would also provide guarantees to American investors from the private sector that could initially total $1 billion, after Washington removed Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

