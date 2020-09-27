Sudan for ‘deep’ debate before any deal: PM

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has said that normalising ties with Israel was a “complicated” issue needing wide debate within society, media reported Sunday. The administration of US President Donald Trump wants Sudan to follow suit, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Khartoum in August to push a deal. Sudan’s economy is in crisis, partly due to sanctions imposed because it is on a US blacklist as an alleged state sponsor of terrorism. On Saturday, Hamdok was questioned by reporters on the two issues of lifting US sanctions and normalising ties with Washington’s ally Israel. — Agencies

