Sudan and rebel faction sign deal on peace talks

JUBA: Sudan’s government signed an agreement with a rebel faction on Sunday to guide future peace negotiations as the country’s transitional leaders move to put an end to myriad internal conflicts.

The “declaration of principles” signed with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) faction lays out priorities including the unification of armed forces and the establishment of a democratic, secular state with freedom of religion.

It was signed by Sudanese head of state General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Abdelaziz al Hilu, head of the SPLM-N wing.

The group is based in the states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile in the country’s south. The signing took place in South Sudanese capital Juba.

“The next thing is the two parties will resume talks three weeks from now,” mediation team official Ramadan Goch said.

“They are now going to organise their teams and prepare to resume the peace talks.”

The transitional government in Khartoum, which includes soldiers and civilians installed after the 2019 overthrow of Omar al-Bashir’s 30-year dictatorship, have made peace with the country’s rebel groups a priority.

A historic agreement was signed in October with the Sudan Revolutionary Front, an alliance of rebel groups from the Darfur, Blue Nile and Southern Kordofan regions.

A branch of the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdelwahid Nour in Darfur refused to sign.

Al Hilu’s SPLM-North signed a separate ceasefire, allowing its fighters to keep their weapons for “self-protection” until the Sudanese constitution is amended to guarantee separation of state and religion.

South Kordofan and to a lesser extent Blue Nile state have significant Christian populations who have fought for decades to end the imposition of Islamic law by Khartoum.

Meanwhile, the declaration stated that both sides agreed to “the establishment of a civil, democratic federal state in Sudan, wherein, the freedom of religion, the freedom of belief and religious practices and worship shall be guaranteed to all Sudanese people by separating the identities of culture, religion, ethnicity and religion from the state.”

“No religion shall be imposed on anyone and the state shall not adopt official religion,” it said, without specifying that Sudan would become a secular state, a controversial issue in the country’s transition.

Aman Amum, the Secretary-General of SPLM-N said that reaching a consensus on the role of religion in Sudan’s politics was a breakthrough that would now accelerate talks towards a final peace settlement.

Sudan had now “accepted the separation of religion from the state,” Amum said.

— AFP/Reuters

It had been unclear whether Sudan’s military, which shares power with a civilian executive branch, would support any such moves after years of backing fighters.

Civilian prime minister Abdalla Hamdok signed a similar declaration with Al Hilu last year. Sudan has been wracked by conflicts for decades. After the oil-rich south seceded in 2011, an economic crisis fuelled protests that led to the overthrow of Bashir in 2019.

SPLM-N has been operating in a region inhabited by minority Christians and followers of African beliefs who complain of long discrimination under Bashir’s rule.

Amum said both sides would start negotiating over other issues like power-sharing and the fate of combatants.

After Sunday’s signing, only one rebel group — a faction of the Sudan Liberation Army (SLA) — remains a major security challenge to the government in Khartoum.

Led by Abdel Wahed el Nur, SLA is active in Jebel Marra in Sudan’s Darfur region. — AFP/Reuters