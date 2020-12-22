Region World 

Sudan and Ethiopia start border talks

Oman Observer

Sudan and Ethiopia started talks on Tuesday to demarcate their border, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s office said, one week after a deadly clash in a disputed area. The delegations were led by Ethiopia’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Demeke Mekonnen, and Sudan’s minister in charge of the cabinet, Omar Manis. Hamdok and his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed had on Sunday agreed on the talks on the margins of a Djibouti summit of regional bloc the Intergovernmental Authority on Development. The two-day talks come a week after Ethiopian forces reportedly ambushed Sudanese troops along the border, leaving four dead. — AFP

You May Also Like

Philippine envoy recalled over Canada trash row

Oman Observer Comments Off on Philippine envoy recalled over Canada trash row

Serious health risks from Lebanon waste burning

Oman Observer Comments Off on Serious health risks from Lebanon waste burning

World’s oldest male panda dies

Oman Observer Comments Off on World’s oldest male panda dies