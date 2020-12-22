Sudan and Ethiopia start border talks

Sudan and Ethiopia started talks on Tuesday to demarcate their border, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s office said, one week after a deadly clash in a disputed area. The delegations were led by Ethiopia’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Demeke Mekonnen, and Sudan’s minister in charge of the cabinet, Omar Manis. Hamdok and his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed had on Sunday agreed on the talks on the margins of a Djibouti summit of regional bloc the Intergovernmental Authority on Development. The two-day talks come a week after Ethiopian forces reportedly ambushed Sudanese troops along the border, leaving four dead. — AFP

Related