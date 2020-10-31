Sudan agrees with US on restoring sovereign immunity

KHARTOUM: Sudan and the United States signed an agreement to restore the African country’s sovereign immunity, the Sudanese Ministry of Justice said on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement the agreement will settle cases brought against Sudan in US courts, including for the bombing of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998, for which Sudan has agreed to pay $335 million to victims.

The deal is part of a US pledge to remove Sudan from its designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, which goes back to its Islamist ruler Omar al Bashir when Washington believed the country was supporting militant groups.

President Donald Trump said this month that the United States will remove Sudan from the list as soon as Khartoum sets aside the $335 million it has agreed to pay to American victims of militant attacks and their families.

To avoid new lawsuits Sudan needed its sovereign immunity restored, which it lost as a designated sponsor of terrorism. The designation makes it difficult for its transitional government to access urgently needed debt relief and foreign financing as it fights an economic crisis.

Sudan has under US pressure also agreed to normalise ties with Israel, making Khartoum the third Arab government after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to establish relations with Israel in the last two months.

Meanwhile, Khartoum said it is to organise a week of negotiations on Ethiopia’s controversial dam on the Nile that has riled downstream neighbours Egypt and Sudan, following a three-way video conference Tuesday.

“The three countries have agreed on Sudan organising, soon as possible, a meeting to submit to the African Union presidency a report on the means to make tangible progress” in AU-sponsored negotiations which were suspended in August, the Sudanese irrigation ministry said.

It said the next round of negotiations would run for a week but it gave no dates. — Reuters

