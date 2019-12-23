Submit your power bills for electronic Census 2020

MUSCAT, DEC 23 – To facilitate the procedures for updating the residence data as part of the E-Census 2020, both citizens and residents can add electricity account number through the website of the Royal Oman Police. The E-Census 2020, fourth census to be implemented by the Sultanate, is different from other censuses as it is the first electronic census without field visits by the authorities to update information. According to Dr Khalifa bin Abdullah al Barwani, Chief Executive Officer of the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), census aims to use electricity bills as base of information and as proof of residency and address.

“We call upon both citizens and expatriates to update their addresses with ROP and linking their addresses using electricity bills,” he said while addressing the media earlier. The update can be made using the Royal Oman Police website http://rop.gov.om. On May 6, 2015, Royal Decree No 15/2015 was issued to conduct an electronic census for population, houses and establishments for the year 2020, through a system that integrated all statistical data, which will be available to various national administrative registers and will electronically link them for continuous updates.

For the correct collection of information, the e-census has started a new campaign called ‘Your data, your identity’ which is aimed at making people aware of any information. Dr Al Barwani said that people will benefit from this census because it will make future procedures easier to complete. “This will make finishing government services easily because not much paperwork and information will be required because all the information will be available in data,” he said.

According to him, the data represents an important pillar for progress and growth because of the importance of spatial information to serve all individuals and institutions to contribute to the best services. The well-designed mechanism of the E-Census 2020 amplifies efficiency and effectiveness, as the project will provide the national registries with up-to-date data.