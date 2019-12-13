Subaru CEO expects record US sales in 2020

TOKYO: Subaru Corp expects its US vehicle sales to rise to a record high in 2020, as demand for its SUV crossover models helps it buck the trend of slowing car sales in the Japanese automaker’s biggest market.

The company has been growing rapidly in the United States, the world’s No 2 auto market, roughly doubling the number of vehicles sold over the past 6 years, thanks in part to a ramp-up in local production capacity and a marketing strategy focused mainly on affluent and liberal-minded consumers featuring slogans such as love and inclusion.

Japan’s smallest automaker said that ongoing US demand for its Forester and Outback models would likely boost overall sales in the country to 720,000 to 730,000 units next year, up by as much as 4.3 per cent from the around 700,000 vehicles it expects to sell by the end of this year.

“We expect the US market to slow only slightly next year, so we’re planning to see more growth in our sales. We think we can achieve this,” CEO Tomomi Nakamura told reporters in Tokyo. — Reuters

