STUNNING PRO-AM WIN FOR AHMAD AT SPA 24HRS

Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium: Ahmad al Harthy and the Oman Racing team did the absolute unthinkable during round four of the Blancpain Endurance Cup season in Belgium over the weekend, July 27/28, by taking a stunning Pro-Am race victory in the annual Total 24 Hours of Spa – despite having to start from the pitlane!

Marking a huge moment in Oman racer Al Harthy’s glittering career, the remarkable win was his first in the blue riband twice-round-the-clock race and also the maiden class victory for Aston Martin at the endurance classic. Additionally, the huge haul of points scored means Al Harthy now leads the championship standings by an enhanced 16 points with one race remaining.

Partnered by regular Blancpain team-mates Charlie Eastwood and Salih Yoluc, with the addition of Aston Martin factory driver Nicki Thiim to the TF Sport engineered squad for this event, the quartet produced a determined, classy and, most importantly, ultra-competitive performance. In a race where torrential rain played a huge role, so much so almost six hours were lost during a red flag stoppage on Sunday morning when conditions were deemed too dangerous on the saturated track, the Oman Racing drivers were faultless and the team-work absolutely exceptional.

“Honestly, this is a dream come true — we’ve been waiting for this day since I started racing”, said an overjoyed Al Harthy, “I’m so proud for my country to have achieved this, the most important thing for me is to proudly fly the flag for Oman and to win the Total 24 Hours of Spa, leading at every major points scoring part of the race, is incredible for us and for our championship challenge.

“It’s wonderful to be celebrating this historic win, the first class win at Spa for Aston Martin, in the week when Renaissance Day in Oman has celebrated the 49th year of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos’ reign. I’m so proud of this achievement, the best of my life, and of the unbelievable work of Oman Racing and our partners TF Sport.”

Al Harthy added: “I have had so much incredible support for my entire career from so many partners back home in Oman, and I have to say a special thank you to the National Bank of Oman, Ministry of Sports Affairs, Omantel and Barr Al Jissah for their support again this season. Our dedication, hard work and commitment has made all of this possible, it’s a huge effort from so many people. ”

Perfect performance

delivers perfect result

Following the team’s enforced switch to a spare car after a practice accident for Yoluc on Thursday, July 25, despite a strong top four Pro-Am qualifying performance Oman Racing had to start the race on Saturday afternoon from the pitlane as per series regulations linked to the chassis change.

Facing a monumental challenge, but confident of mounting a podium bid nonetheless, rain then arrived ahead of the scheduled start at 16.30 local time so officials opted to begin the 24 hour race behind the safety car.

Thiim took the opening stint of the race, looking to make up as much ground as quickly as possible, and when the action proper began he started to scythe through the order and was into seventh position in Pro-Am inside the first half hour.

Within just 90 minutes of track action, the spectacular Dane was remarkably into second place in class and in 31st position overall from the immense 72-car entry and he went on to climb into the Pro-Am lead before the end of his double-stint, inside the overall top 15.

“This was the hardest race of my life, you couldn’t see two metres in front of you during the night with the rain and the headlights making visibility so difficult”, reflected Al Harthy.

“After FP1 the team had to work so hard to build the spare car, then we had to fight from the back but our strategy was bullet proof — we served the least pit-stops of everyone and had a great car. What a race!”

There is now a long nine-week break in the Blancpain Endurance Cup calendar ahead of the fifth and final round of the 2019 season, at the Circuit de Catalunya in Spain, on Sunday, September 29.

Provisional Blancpain Endurance Cup Rd4 Total 24 Hours of Spa Result:

1. GPX Racing – Porsche 911 GT3R

(Kevin Estre/Richard Lietz/Michael Christensen)

2. Rowe Racing – Porsche 911 GT3R

(Patrick Pilet/Nick Tandy/Frederic Makowiecki)

3. Mercedes-AMG Team Black Falcon – Mercedes-AMG GT3

(Maro Engel/Yelmer Buurman/Luca Stolz)

22. Oman Racing – Aston Martin Vantage GT3

(Ahmad Al Harthy/Charlie Eastwood/Salih Yoluc/Nicki Thiim)

Provisional Blancpain Endurance Cup Rd4

Total 24 Hours of Spa ‘Pro-Am’ Result:

1. Oman Racing – Aston Martin Vantage GT3

(Ahmad Al Harthy/Charlie Eastwood/Salih Yoluc/Nicki Thiim)

2. Ram Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3

(Remon Vos/Darren Burke/Tom Onslow-Cole/Christiaan Frankenhout)

3. Strakka Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3

(Richard Heistand/Christina Nielsen/David Fumanelli/Jack Hawksworth)

2019 Blancpain Endurance Cup ‘Pro-Am’ Driver Standings:

1. Ahmad Al Harthy/Charlie Eastwood/Salih Yoluc, 104pts

2019 Blancpain Endurance Cup ‘Pro-Am’ Team Standings:

1. Oman Racing, 104pts