Local 

Students take ‘no to plastic’ pledge

Oman Observer

Salalah: School students took a pledge of ‘No to plastic and Yes to a pollution-free environment’ at an event attended by the officials of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs in Salalah.

The students performed a street play and presented a song to raise awareness in favour of the environment.

As a mark of the learning experience, the students of World School Salalah gathered at Dahariz beach where they took part in beach cleaning and impressed upon the beachgoers not to leave behind plastic stuff so that the
marine animals do not fall prey to them.

Abdul Rehman Mohammed al Shahri, supervisor at the Ministry of Environment, hailed the students’ involvement as “something which is very important for the communities to learn and act upon.”

He also deliberated upon the threats that the plastic is causing to the world environment.

He appreciated the children and the school for organising such an awareness programme and raised a slogan of — “Go green, no plastic, everything is fantastic.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4675 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman, US forces carry out joint military exercise

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman, US forces carry out joint military exercise

Bid to curb genetic blood diseases

Amal Al Riyami Comments Off on Bid to curb genetic blood diseases

Outward Bound Oman marks 10th anniversary

Oman Observer Comments Off on Outward Bound Oman marks 10th anniversary