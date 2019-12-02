Students take ‘no to plastic’ pledge

Salalah: School students took a pledge of ‘No to plastic and Yes to a pollution-free environment’ at an event attended by the officials of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs in Salalah.

The students performed a street play and presented a song to raise awareness in favour of the environment.

As a mark of the learning experience, the students of World School Salalah gathered at Dahariz beach where they took part in beach cleaning and impressed upon the beachgoers not to leave behind plastic stuff so that the

marine animals do not fall prey to them.

Abdul Rehman Mohammed al Shahri, supervisor at the Ministry of Environment, hailed the students’ involvement as “something which is very important for the communities to learn and act upon.”

He also deliberated upon the threats that the plastic is causing to the world environment.

He appreciated the children and the school for organising such an awareness programme and raised a slogan of — “Go green, no plastic, everything is fantastic.