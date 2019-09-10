Students qualified to study in Australia urged to submit IELTS certificate
Muscat: Oman’s Consulate General in Australia has urged students with scholarships to universities in Australia and New Zealand to submit a copy of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) at the earliest.
“The Mission in Australia calls on all students with scholarships to study in Australian and New Zealand universities to urgently send a copy of the IELTS certificate, which was submitted to the Ministry of Higher Education, to the Consulate so that the registration procedures can be completed as soon as possible.”
Most Australian and New Zealand universities do not complete the registration process unless a copy of the IELTS certificate is completed. The Consulate General will be not responsible for any delay in the registration process if required documents are not submitted for registration, it said.
