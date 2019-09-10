Main 

Students qualified to study in Australia urged to submit IELTS certificate

Oman Observer , ,
Muscat: Oman’s Consulate General in Australia has urged students with scholarships to universities in Australia and New Zealand to submit a copy of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) at the earliest.
“The Mission in Australia calls on all students with scholarships to study in Australian and New Zealand universities to urgently send a copy of the IELTS certificate, which was submitted to the Ministry of Higher Education, to the Consulate so that the registration procedures can be completed as soon as possible.”
Most Australian and New Zealand universities do not complete the registration process unless a copy of the IELTS certificate is completed. The Consulate General will be not responsible for any delay in the registration process if required documents are not submitted for registration, it said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4213 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Putting Your Eggs in One Basket? Never!

Oman Observer Comments Off on Putting Your Eggs in One Basket? Never!

Reaching heights

Oman Observer Comments Off on Reaching heights

Fire at students’ housing in Muscat: No injuries

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fire at students’ housing in Muscat: No injuries