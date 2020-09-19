Students more satisfied with online learning: Survey

Muscat: A survey was recently employed to collect empirical data from university students in Oman and Iran between April and June 2020, where all educational institutions were using virtual learning platforms.

The authors of the survey were Seyedeh Khadijeh Taghizadeh, Salem al Abri, Syed Abidur Rahman, Davoud Nikbin, and Golam Mostafa Khan.

Covid-19 pandemic radically disrupted the education system across the globe as educational institutions have the potential to become the center of the virus transmission due to their large number of students and staff with high levels of physical contact.

Hence, in such situations minimizing physical contact is essential to minimize the transmission rate. For this reason, most universities have shifted from face-to-face teaching to online learning using virtual platforms in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Virtual platforms used vary across educational institutions and countries. Some universities are planning to remain closed for face-to-face classes for a longer period. For example, Cambridge University has already announced that it will continue to deliver lectures virtually until the summer of 2021.

Furthermore, even a post-pandemic situation, blended learning where a combination of regular classroom teaching and online learning will be adopted. Therefore, given the heavy reliance on the online learning system, it is important to see whether the main users of these systems –in this case, students- are satisfied with them and explore some of the factors that influence students’ satisfaction and continuous usage intentions.

The aim of this study was to identify some of the factors affecting students’ satisfaction and their continuous usage intention with online learning systems. The research was carried out in Oman and Iran, two neighboring countries in the Middle East, during Spring 2020.

An online survey was employed to collect empirical data from university students in Oman and Iran between April and June of 2020, where all educational institutions were using virtual learning platforms. Students participating in this study were from different disciplines at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Students were briefed on the purpose of this study and they were informed that participation was completely voluntary. There was no incentive provided to respondents. Ethical approval was obtained prior to data collection.

The study revealed some interesting findings of the use of online learning.

Unexpectedly, the findings of the study show that students are more satisfied with online learning compared with the regular classroom approach. Students found that the online platform was not difficult to use. Additionally, despite the notion that online learning might not have the type of experience that classroom teaching provides, we found that students in both countries enjoyed online learning as well, which is quite a fascinating result.

On the other side, as to students’ intentions to continue using online learning platforms, the findings revealed that students require more resources and support from the institutions Furthermore, in the context of Iran however, we found that students’ self-isolation motivates students to continue using the online learning platform, which was insignificant in Oman.

A number of important implications can be drawn from this study, which might be useful for decision-makers in the higher education sector. Some of these are highlighted here:

Contrary to the prevalent notion, the online learning systems were more favorably perceived by students than the traditional classroom method, and students believed that the system can enhance their learning performance during this outbreak. Students usually first test out whether online learning systems can meet their expectations. Once students realize that the online learning system is better than the traditional learning system, then their level of satisfaction increases.

The study found that easiness in using the system contributed to students’ satisfaction. Therefore, the online platform should be user friendly and not very complicated as it influences users’ motivation to continue using it. This can be in the amount of time need to learn using the platform and perform required tasks, which brings satisfaction when using the system. Hence, universities should work to decrease any perceived difficulty in using online learning systems.

Additionally, the findings show that students reported enjoyed using the online learning systems. Therefore, universities should design the system in such a way so that students feel more motivated while using an online learning system.

Furthermore, steps should be taken by universities in Oman and Iran to improve existing processes to meet the compatibility of online learning systems with the university’s infrastructure. Thus, students can perceive that the online learning system is consistent with the existing values, experience, and needs.

As it is important that students perceive the availability of resources and support to use online learning systems, universities should provide students with needed technical support on how to use the system efficiently and help them in dealing with difficulties inaccessibility or systems failure.

COVID-19 has reshaped the way educational intuitions provide their services. It has forced these institutions to rethink their business model and particularly service delivery mode with high reliance on online learning.

This however poses certain challenges when it comes to the effectiveness of these systems. Student satisfaction is an important indicator of this. This study examined students’ satisfaction with online learning systems in both Oman and Iran and some of the factors that contributed to this.

The study found the student enjoyed using these systems and favored them over regular classroom teaching. Some of the implications that can be drawn from this study are the design of user-friendly platforms, the availability of technical support, and the level of interactivity it provides.